Kulfi Kumar Bajewala's Mohit Mallik on becoming a father; says; 'Have become more mindful as kids follow a 'monkey see, monkey do' policy [EXCLUSIVE]

Changing the way fathers are perceived by showing his emotional and sensitive side in his successful show, that revolved around a father-daughter relationship, Mohit Mallik has embraced fatherhood and has also let go a reality show to be present with his wife during the birth of their child. Mohit believes, turning a parent has changed him in ways more than one & asserts he became a father, the exact moment his wife conceived. Mohit shares, “Parenting for us began right when Addite got pregnant. Addite and I have been trying to work more on ourselves, to become the best version we could possibly be. I think we are now more than aware of our behaviour.” Also Read - RIP Vidya Sinha: Kullfi Kumar Bajewala's Mohit Malik, Anjali Anand, Ayub Khan spotted at the actress' final rites - view pics

Mohit Mallik believes the best way is to lead by example, sharing his learnings with other new parents, he says, “Ekbir is too young right now, the younger the children, the easier to mould them. Also it is proven that monkey see, monkey do. Children do not learn what you teach them, but they learn what they see. I feel this is why it is very important to be mindful of what I do in front of him, how do I behave, how do I talk to my house help or elders, how I generally react to stressful situations. I think I introspect now more than ever & whenever Ekbir is in the same room as me, I often find myself reflecting on my actions & words.” Also Read - Veteran actress Vidya Sinha passes way after being hospitalised

Talking about major changes in his personality, he adds “I think I have become really compassionate, patient, more loving, kind and caring...I feel strongly than I ever did before. But patience is a virtue I wouldn't have learnt other than becoming a father..I think I didn't learnt these things, I just adapted. We humans are wired to adapt..I think that's how we evolve.” Also Read - Congratulations! Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actor Ashwin Mushran blessed with a baby girl - read tweets

On the workfront, Mohit Mallik is in no rush to return to work and will wait when it comes to his next big move. “When it comes to career, I am a workoholic person, I will get back to work as soon as possible only once the right opportunity comes knocking as I don't want to do something similar on television which I have already done before,” he concludes.

All the best for both fatherhood and your future projects, Mohit.