actress is preggers. She is expecting her first child with Sandeep Sejwal. In an interview with ETimes, she revealed she came to know about her pregnancy when she was on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya. She says, "I felt that something was not right. So, one day before leaving for the shoot, I went for a blood test. Around 4 pm, I got the report stating that I was pregnant." The actress adds that she asked Sandeep to pick her up that day, as she didn't want to break the news over a phone call. "He did a happy dance when he learnt about it (laughs!). Both of us want to have a daughter. I want to dress her and make her wear nice swimming costumes," says the actor.

The actress reveals that Sandeep and her wanted to conceive in 2020, but we put the plan was put on hold after she met with an accident in 2019 on Nach Baliye. She adds, "When the second lockdown was implemented, I realised ki yeh toh chalta hi rahega. We decided not to delay it because we didn't want to become parents at a later stage. But we thought of having a baby next year since I was shooting for the show away from home for almost two months due to restrictions imposed in Maharashtra and travelling."

When asked if she will take a break from work, Pooja says that she will go with the flow. "Initially, I had some difficulty because of fatigue and morning sickness. So, I approached the makers with an option to release me if it was getting difficult for them, as I was anyway planning to quit the show in a couple of months. They could have replaced me. However, they told me that they wanted me on the show and asked me, ' Aap delivery ke kitne din ke baad resume karoge? (laughs!)"

Well, we wish the couple all the very best for the new phase of their life.