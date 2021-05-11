Kundali Bhagya SPOILER ALERT: Prithvi catches the blackmailer red-handed

Kundali Bhagya's show has kept audiences hooked to their unique storyline and plot. Preeta and Karan's emotional bond has won everyone's heart with their love-hate chemistry. In the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta was accused of Akshay's murder and was sent behind the bars. Srishty, Sameer and Karan tried their level best to save Preeta and catch the killer. They even tried finding proof to prove Preeta innocent. Karan promised Sarla to get back Preeta out of jail. In the court, Sidharth tries to prove Preeta innocent but is unable to give proofs. Seeing Preeta in a helpless situation, Karan takes the blame on himself for Akshay’s murder. Karan gets arrested and the entire Luthra family along with Preeta gets shocked. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya can't bear the SEPARATION as the former leaves for Cape Town – view pics

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Prithvi will get a call from the blackmailer. He calls back on the same number and realizes that the phone is ringing nearby. He reaches the car and sees Megha sitting inside. He gets to know that Megha was changing her voice and blackmailing him. Prithvi tells her that he is not scared of her as she cannot do anything to him. Megha challenges him and tells him that if he does not give her the money then she will expose him in front of everyone.

Prithvi thinks of ways to get rid of Megha. On the other hand, Pammi confronts Rakhi and accuses her of not protecting her son Karan despite knowing that he is innocent. What will happen next? Will Prithvi expose Megha in front of the Preeta and Luthra family? Will Preeta be able to free Karan? Stay tuned for more updates on Kundali Bhagya.