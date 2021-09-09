Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television right now. The show that stars , , in pivotal roles, has now added another star to the mix, taking the show to an interesting level. Actor has entered the Anupamaa cast as business tycoon Anuj Kapadia. He was Anupamaa's college mate and harbored feelings for her all this while. Now that he is back in her life, he wants to make it better and end all the financial woes that Anupamaa and her family is in. The two have already got thumbs up from fans and they are in love with this new jodi and the new twist in the show. But what does Anuj Kapadia's real life partner think about his chemistry with Anupamaa?

Taking about the same in an interview to a portal, Akanksha, Gaurav Khanna's wife, said that she adores their scenes together on the show and that Gaurav and Rupali light up the frame each time they are on screen together. She also confessed on being a huge fan of Rupali and that her character of Anupamaa reminds her of from English Vinglish. Akanksha also said that she was extremely proud of Gaurav getting such an important part in such a popular show. "I'm super proud of him. He is looking very good. I'm loving the style quotient and positive energy that he brings with his performance in the show," the wifey said being all praise for her man.

Well, we got to agree with Anupamaa. All the hearts that were left broken when Vanraj married Kavya, will now finally be mended, thanks to Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia. What say?