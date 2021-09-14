Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise on September 2 left many shattered. The Bigg Boss 13 winner had many friends in the industry who expressed shock and grief over his demise. One of them was Rahul Mahajan. He was among the first ones to reach Cooper Hospital apart from Asim Riaz, Hindustani Bhau and others where Sidharth Shukla was taken after he reportedly suffered a sudden heart attack. The hospital had declared him brought dead and a post mortem was carried out later, as per reports. Now, Rahul Mahajan took to his Twitter handle and expressed that he is missing Sidharth Shukla. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaaz Gill is broken, devastated, lost... friends from the TV industry share what the actress is going through and it is heartbreaking

He wrote that he still feels that he can call him up and he will answer the phone. Rahul Mahajan wrote, "Mind is so stupid I still feel I can call #SidharthShukla 's phone and he will answer." Many SidHearts commented on this post of Rahul Mahajan and shared that they have the same feeling. Earlier, he had called Sidharth's demise a 'big loss'.

Mind is so stupid I still feel I can call #SidharthShukla ‘s phone and he will answer ☹️ — Rahul Pramod Mahajan (@TheRahulMahajan) September 12, 2021

Post Sidharth Shukla's demise, Rahul Mahajan had spoken to the media and stated that Shehnaaz Gill had gone completely pale. He had also spoken about how Sidharth's mother was holding strong. "Sidharth was a different kind of person, he would not even like us mourning for him. I met his mother today, who is also such a strong woman. She had tears in her eyes but she was strong and told me 'death is obvious, but itna jaldi nahi hona chahiye tha.' She is a mother and how can any mother see her son go away in her lifetime," he had said.