Mika Singh's car breaks down while returning from Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya's sangeet with Akanksha Puri; locals come to his rescue – watch

and 's sangeet and wedding ceremonies saw the biggest names from the Telvision industry. From , Aly Goni, , to Daler Mehendi and , many celebrities were spotted at the extravagant affair. But for Mika Singh, traveling at 3 am from Rahul and Disha's sangeet ceremony called for trouble. The singer's car broke down at 3 am. He wasn't alone. He was traveling with who also attended Dishul's sangeet ceremony.

A video of them has made its way to the internet. It sees Mika Singh and Akanksha Puri seated in a car amidst heavy Mumbai rains. We see many locals who came to their help. The man who took the video says "Jab Mika paaji ki car band hoti hai, toh itne log help karne aa jaate hain, Mumbai city (When Mika's car breaks down, this is how many people show up to help him out in Mumbai city)." Then the man walks towards the car and giving the glimpse of the locals gathered near Mika Singh's car. As the singer is asked to comment, he proudly lauds the spirit of his fans and Mumbai by saying, "Kam se kam 200 log hain (There are at least 200 people here)." Then Akanksha Puri also claps for the locals. Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In the past, Mika Singh and Akanksha Puri have made it to the headlines for the bond they share. It was being rumoured that they are romantically involved with each other. In fact, some reports also had it that they are engaged. A few pictures of Akanksha attending satsang at Mika's home had also gone viral. However, the actress later rubbished all the rumours stating that they are just good friends and nothing more.