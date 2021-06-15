Mom-to-be Charu Asopa celebrates engagement anniversary with Rajeev Sen; shares stunning throwback pictures – view here

Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen had a lavish wedding in June 2019. Though their marriage faced a rocky patch right before their first wedding anniversary, things are all fine now. The couple is now looking forward to embracing parenthood. It was recently that Charu Asopa announced her pregnancy on social media. Now celebrating the happy times, Charu Asopa took to her social media account to celebrate engagement anniversary with Rajeev Sen. Also Read - Charu Asopa-Neeraj Malviya, Rakhi Sawant-Elesh Parujanwala, Karishma Tanna-Upen Patel – 8 TV couples who were engaged but broke-up before getting married

On Instagram, the actress shared a few stunning throwback pictures that see her in a white gown while Rajeev is in white blazer. The pictures show the happy couple enjoying themselves to the fullest. Their ceremony took place in Goa in attendance with their closest friends in attendance. Charu shared the pictures with the caption, "twoyearsofengagement #happyengagementanniversary." All their fans are swooning over these lovely pictures by dropping sweet comments. "So beautiful" wrote a friend while another one wrote, "Wah wah congratulations". Take a look at Charu's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)

Meanwhile, Charu Asopa recently shared how Rajeev Sen reacted to the pregnancy news. As reported by India Today, Charu was quoted saying, "When I found out that I was pregnant, I didn't come out of the bathroom for 15-20 minutes because I was used to seeing the pregnancy report negative. So, when I saw two lines, I was beyond happy. I started sobbing as soon as I saw the positive report and then when I told Rajeev, he was very happy and didn't know how to react. It was at night when we found out that I am pregnant. As soon as we got to know, we made a video call to our family members and shared the good news with everyone. I wish I could record the happiness on everyone's faces."