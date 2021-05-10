Monday Memes: Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, contestants brutally trolled after Indian Idol 12's Kishore Kumar special

Indian Idol 12 held it's special over the weekend to pay tribute to the legendary singer's 100 greatest songs, and had even got his son and music director/singer as the chief guest. A grand spectacle was arranged, with all the contestants singing Kishore Kumar songs, and and (who returned to the show this past weekend after a sabbatical), too, joining in on the excitement while host got Amit Kumar to regale certain fascinating, unknown trivia from Kishoreda' life. Also Read - Indian Idol 12, May 8, 2021: Amit Kumar Ganguly's song for Mohammad Danish, Pawandeep Rajan getting a priceless gift – 5 best moments from the episode

However, no sooner than the Saturday and Sunday's episodes were telecast, that the entire plan backfired, with netizens taking serious offense to Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar singing Kishore Kumar's golden melodies or rather the way in which they sung them, while some even taking digs at how certain contestants, too, couldn't do justice to the tracks, but were praised all the same as per the channel's wishes. This let to some brutal trolling of Himesh, Neha and a few contestants on Twitter. And if that wasn't enough, then Twitter once again got onto Neha Kakkar's case for crying at the drop of a hat the moment a contestant even hints at a sob story. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan is overwhelmed after chief guest Amit Kumar gifts him Kishore Kumar's watch – view pics

Check out the most hilarious/nasty memes below:

You know #indianidol is a crap when they had Sonakshi Sinha as a judge and Neha Kakkar - Himesh Reshamiya singing THE KISHOR DA's song. The audacity!!! pic.twitter.com/M4SxSbvtVL — प्रीत~ (@preetweets_) May 9, 2021

Need the golden days of #indianidol back when Shreya Ghoshal was Judge ?? @SonyTV — Manasi Maynal ? (@ManasiMaynal) May 8, 2021

#indianidol everytime Shanmukhapriya comes out to sing, she starts yoodling ?? Why?

When will it stop?

No variation.. same old technique in every damn song and that too unnecessarily ??@SonyTV — ankurwadhwa (@king_akw) May 8, 2021

The standard of Indian Idol is falling with every season.

The contestants sang so badly but the judges hyped them up as if no one could sing the song better than them. Roti kitna hai ye Kakkar. 30 mins I won't get back ? #IndianIdol — Abhishek (@abhishekr2502) May 8, 2021

इसे गाते सुन अमितजी के expressions ???

I have not seen worst singer then him ???? and @SonyTV is promoting him like he is best of India ? कितना सूतिया बनाओगे?#indianidol #Indianidol2021 pic.twitter.com/PSXIAyQKCc — Rohit Goyal (@agrohit365) May 8, 2021

You know what lacks in indian idol???

Earlier in Indian idol the contestants were selected to learn music enhance their vocals

But nowadays they were just selected by their financial condition @indianidolacad#indianidol #IndianIdol2021 #NehaKakkar — soggychips00 (@khatte_rasgulle) May 9, 2021

Neha Kakkar do whatever you want to do with your songs please don't even think to spoil Kishore Kumar Sir's songs ?? (Bhoot Phishachh Nikat Nahi Aave Mahaveer Jab Naam Sunave)#IndianIdol#100SongsOfKishoreKumar — Ashwin (@SavageClown666) May 8, 2021

I don't get it, what's the fascination with @SonyTV to show Sawai Bhatt poverty each & everytime whenever he comes to perform. Yes, he comes from poor family but that doesn't mean, one should display his gareebi everytime & encash trp from it. Feel 4 sawai bhatt#indianidol — Cheeku Chu (@Cheekuchu) May 8, 2021

Meanwhile nehu kankar when Contestant tell her their life stories #indianidol pic.twitter.com/d0m4SZ2Zqt — YASH? (@i_m_yash__) May 8, 2021

Sorry to say, but Himesh is murdering the legendary Kishor Kumar songs on #indianidol. The contestants are so much better. — Nitin Deshpande (@nitingdeshpande) May 9, 2021

#indianidol sometimes i think indian idol is dramebaaz show.

Neha kakkar made me to feel like it.

She ruins every song and just wowwing every half second . — Sid (@ShhhsecrettTttt) May 9, 2021

So, do you agree with this section of netizens who trolled Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and a few of the contestants after the Kishore Kumar special on India Idol season 12, or do you think Twitter once again went too far? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life .