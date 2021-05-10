Monday Memes: Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, contestants brutally trolled after Indian Idol 12's Kishore Kumar special

Indian Idol 12 held it's Kishore Kumar special over the weekend to pay tribute to the legendary singer's 100 greatest songs, and had even got his son and music director/singer Amit Kumar as the chief guest. A grand spectacle was arranged, with all the contestants singing Kishore Kumar songs, and Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar (who returned to the show this past weekend after a sabbatical), too, joining in on the excitement while host Aditya Narayan got Amit Kumar to regale certain fascinating, unknown trivia from Kishoreda' life. Also Read - Indian Idol 12, May 8, 2021: Amit Kumar Ganguly's song for Mohammad Danish, Pawandeep Rajan getting a priceless gift – 5 best moments from the episode
However, no sooner than the Saturday and Sunday's episodes were telecast, that the entire plan backfired, with netizens taking serious offense to Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar singing Kishore Kumar's golden melodies or rather the way in which they sung them, while some even taking digs at how certain contestants, too, couldn't do justice to the tracks, but were praised all the same as per the channel's wishes. This let to some brutal trolling of Himesh, Neha and a few contestants on Twitter. And if that wasn't enough, then Twitter once again got onto Neha Kakkar's case for crying at the drop of a hat the moment a contestant even hints at a sob story. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan is overwhelmed after chief guest Amit Kumar gifts him Kishore Kumar's watch – view pics
Check out the most hilarious/nasty memes below:
So, do you agree with this section of netizens who trolled Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and a few of the contestants after the Kishore Kumar special on India Idol season 12, or do you think Twitter once again went too far? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life . Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi: Hina Khan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Aditya Narayan – 10 celebrities who missed out on winning the show by a whisker
