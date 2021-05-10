Monday Memes: Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, contestants brutally trolled after Indian Idol 12's Kishore Kumar special

No sooner than Indian Idol 12's Kishore Kumar special was telecast, that netizens took serious offense to Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar singing Kishoreda's golden melodies or rather the way in which they sung them, while some even taking digs at how certain contestants, too, couldn't do justice to the songs