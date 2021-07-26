Monday Motivation: Fitness freak Erica Fernandes' workout pictures will push you to adapt a fit and healthy living

is a now a household name. Thanks to the amazing roles she has played in various TV serials, she has become a very popular face. One of the most popular shows that she has been a part of is . Playing the role of Prerna, Erica Fernandes won everyone's hearts with her acting chops. While the show has come to an end, her stardom is still intact. Well, who better than a star like her to grab some Monday Motivation from? Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 PROMO: Ishwari plans to send Suhana away from house; how will Sonakshi and Dev react to this?

Erica is one of the fittest celebrities of the Television industry. She has a physique that many girls crave to have. For all those who are finding it difficult to achieve your goals, you should indeed follow Erica Fernandes who puts in a good effort to keep her slender frame intact. She is a fitness freak who following a dedicated workout regime and a healthy diet. From body weight exercises to yoga, the actress does a mixture of physical activities that keep her in shape. Her Instagram is a proof of how focused and disciplined she is when it comes to fitness. And that's all that matters!

So here is some Monday Motivation for you ft. Erica Fernandes. Her workout pictures and videos will surely charge you up to take up fitness seriously.

Talking about her diet, she had once revealed about following a gluten-free diet that does help you to not get a belly. BTW, Erica has abs to die for!

The actress currently has Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 in hands. She stars with in this one.