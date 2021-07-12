Monday Motivation: Hina Khan's workout pictures and videos will inspire you to hit the gym right away

is hottest, fittest and classiest divas of Telly-town. She has the sexiest body and the most charming looks to make any man go weak in knees. She is the one who indeed works hard to stay fit and follows a rigorous workout regime to stay lean. Often she has spoken about following a healthy lifestyle and on social media, she has quite a few times endorsed the importance of working out. With that, she also follows a healthy diet. If you are struggling to get some motivation to hit the gym, these pictures and videos of Hina Khan will force you to leave your lazy self behind. Also Read - Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and more – Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai actress loves Pilates and this videos is the proof of it. She shared this video with the caption, "ilates is my Happy Hour. Inhale Deeply, Exhale fully coz Its Monday, And Don’t forget to be Awsome..". Also Read - Nia Sharma, Nikki Tamboli and other Television divas who are national crushes – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan strongly believes that Fit Girls Are The Best Girls. Also Read - Naagin 6: As we eagerly wait for the show, here's a quick NAAGIN QUIZ for all Naaglok fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Showing off her toned back, Hina Khan posted a few pictures saying, "At First they will ask, WHY you are doing it..Later they will ask, HOW you did it ! #ToneItUp Be the girl who decided to go for it..#WorkOutWithHinaKhan #WorkOutInStyle."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Another picture that she posted and stated, "Pilates is complete coordination of body, mind and spirit..And I am in complete control of my body.. #WorkOutInRamadan #Fasting #ThePilatesBody #BodyBalance #Stability #WorkOutWithHinaKhan #WorkOutInStyle."

The actress also likes to workout amidst the nature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

If all of these videos and pictures were not enough, then this picture of Hina Khan showing off her abs in this awesome selfie will compel you to work hard and achieve a fitness level similar to her.