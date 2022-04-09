Naagin 6 begins with Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash wanting to kill Rehan in her Naagin avatar. Just then, Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal enters the room. Before he can see anything, Pratha breaks the bulb and there is no light in the room. Rishabh uses a lighter and asks Pratha what she was doing there. She tells him that it doesn’t matter. She asks him why he got married to her. He doesn’t answer and tells her that it might be their last night together as a couple. Also Read - Rashami Desai stuns and how in a green dress; Neha Bhasin, Rajiv Adatia and others drop fire emojis [VIEW PICS]

We can then see her in tears and talking to herself. She says that she is in love with Rishabh. Also Read - RRR maker SS Rajamouli reveals dad K V Vijayendra Prasad's ORDER for Mahesh Babu's film

Rehan, Pratha, Rishabh and others leave for hunting in a jungle. Rehan takes a girl with him in a jungle. Just as he about to get intimate with her, a tiger appears. Pratha enters in her Naagin avatar. She battles the tiger and then is about to kill her. Meanwhile, Reem and Rishabh meet the detective who tells them that Pratha is clean. Also Read - Acharya: Ram Charan fans can’t keep calm as he announces the trailer release date

We then see everyone coming back home in the morning. Rehan is not there. Reem tells Rishabh to end his relationship with Pratha. He meets Pratha and tells her that he wants to end their relationship. He tells her to leave. We can see her leaving with a bag.

When everyone sees Pratha leaving with a bag, they are shocked. When they ask her, she says the bag has Reem’s clothes. Pratha tells everyone that Reem has been trying to take away her husband from her and that she should leave the house. When Reem’s mom objects, Pratha tells her that she should have taught her well when she was a child. She informs that Reem had spiked Rehan’s drink the other day so that he could get intimate with her. Rishabh’s mom asks Reem and her mom to leave the house.

Rehan enters the house. Mehek (Maheck Chahal) is shocked to see him as she thought Pratha had killed her. Pratha tells her that he knew about the 5th Asur and that’s why she let her live. She tells Mehek that she has done something to him so that he doesn’t remember anything about last night.

Rishabh then carries Pratha forcefully. The reach a garden where he asks why she did that to Reem and her mom. Pratha tells him that she is in love with him. He tells her that he had promised Reem that he would not fall in love with anyone but her. However, when he got married to Pratha, he started to have feelings for her. Just then, Pratha starts laughing and tells him that she was doing natak. She tells him that he doesn't love her. Rishabh then asks her why didn't she leave. She tells him that she won't leave him that easily. He tells her that it's difficult to know she is really is. She tells him that she wants money and if he can give her a huge amount as alimony in case he wants to leave her and stay with Reem. Rishabh leaves in disbelief. As soon as he leaves, Pratha stars crying. It seems she is really in love with him.