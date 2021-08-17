Nikki Tamboli calls Rubina Dilaik her ‘emotional pillar’, ‘I get elder sister vibes from her’

In life, there are some people with whom you don’t bond with initially of start of on a wrong note. However, with time, you develop a great bond with them. It seems Nikki Tamboli and also have a similar story. They met in the Bigg Boss house last year but didn’t gel well back then. But today, they share a great bond. In fact, Nikki calls Rubina her pandemic sister. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, August 15, 2021, Highlights: Mahek Chahal gets eliminated, Nikki Tamboli surprises everyone with her daredevil stunt

In an interview with Bombay Times, she said they didn't bond on the show at first but when she re-entered, she felt like connecting with her. "It was a mutual feeling and she stood by me during the show and even after that. That's how we became so close to each other," said Nikki.

Nikki added that they are not just friends but are almost like sisters. She said that they kept supporting each other during the show, which made their bond pure. "After coming out of the BB house, nothing changed. We still keep in touch with each other over calls every two to three days. I am also in touch with Abhinav Shulka and the three of us have a good time talking about our lives."

Calling the past few months ‘tough’ for them, Nikki said that Rubina has stood by her throughout. “I contracted COVID-19 and after that, I lost my brother. I had a difficult time on Khatron Ke Khiladi (season 11) too, but she was always there for me. Rubina is my emotional pillar, I feel my life is half empty without her. Just the way I am a pillar to my parents, Rubina and Abhinav are my strength today. I feel good to be around her, she’s very warm and kind towards me,” stated Nikki.

Nikki wished that their closeness should last forever. She said that after her mom, the first time when she felt that kind of warmth and love was from Rubina. “I don’t have an elder sister and I get those vibes from her. She’s very protective, supportive and has always guided me. I feel like we share a blood relation. I want her as my sister forever,” said Nikki on a concluding note.