Nikki Tamboli wants to work with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla; do you think they make a sizzling on-screen pair? VOTE NOW

Sidharth Shukla's popularity increased tenfold after he won the trophy of Bigg Boss 13. He, who projected himself to be the 'lone wolf' of the house, gathered some ardent fan followers on social media who would do anything to make him happy. Later, he entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a Toofani senior along with Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan. Nikki Tamboli who was a part of Bigg Boss 14 and made it to the top five recently stated that she now wants to work with Sidharth.

In her recent interview, she was quoted saying, "I have always been a huge fan of Sidharth. He is a perfect co-star and an amazing human being. I'd love to share the screen space with Sidharth. I'm a big fan of his work. I'm sure we'd make an amazing pair." While these are Nikki Tamboli's thoughts we want to know yours. Do you think Nikki and Sidharth would make a good pair on-screen? Participate in Bollywoodlife's Twitter poll and let us know your thoughts.

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli also shared about her life past Bigg Boss 14. She said, "The journey post Bigg Boss 14 has been good professionally. I have had many projects in my kitty. Right from web shows, fictional, non-fiction shows, so I feel I am blessed that the audience wants to see me. I am happy, excited and looking forward to everything."

The actress has recently returned from Cape Town where she had been shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She participated in the stunt-based show along with stars like Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla and others. As she returned to India, Nikki made it to the headlines as she penned a note for her late brother.