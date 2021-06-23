OMG! Indian Idol 12 gets overrun by THESE surprise guests in the upcoming episode; Aditya Narayan, Anu Malik, Pawandeep Rajan left STUNNED

The upcoming weekend episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol Season 12 will be different and iconic in its truest sense! An evening like never before, the music reality show will celebrate some iconic seniors couples in the ‘Senior Citizen Special’ episode. The platform put forth stories of senior citizens who have outdone their age and surprised the society by their wishes and choices of lifestyle. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Kumar Sanu reacts on the show getting flak for excessive melodrama; says, 'Jitna gossip hoga, utna TRP badhega'

Witnessing a mixed bag of emotions filled with happiness and pride, Indian Idol 12 will be showcasing a casket full of stories of seniors who have stood out from the normal and achieved their dreams like being a marathon runner, stylist, Instagram sensation and what not. The first ever episode to bring in a bike on the sets of Indian Idol will witness a double dose of dance, singing, drama and action.

As the saying goes that age is just a number, host will be seen narrating their profound and wholesome stories along with the judges , and who will be seen admiring their true spirits. Contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Sayali Kamble, Mohammad Danish also do everything they can to make the senior citizens feels really special.

Meanwhile, Indian Idol will also be seen curating another special episode this week, allowing viewers to witness the magic of 's penmanship by hosting a special episode called ‘Tribute to Javed Saab’. Stay tuned this weekend at 9:30 p.m. on Sony TV to witness the ‘Senior Citizen Special’ and ‘Tribute to Javed Saab’ episodes on Indian Idol 12.