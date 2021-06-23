OMG! Indian Idol 12 gets overrun by THESE surprise guests in the upcoming episode; Aditya Narayan, Anu Malik, Pawandeep Rajan left STUNNED

The upcoming weekend special episode of Indian Idol 12 promises something unlike anything you've ever seen on the reality show till this point, which will also leave Aditya Narayan, Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar, Pawandeep Rahan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Sayali Kamble and Mohammad Danish overwhelmed