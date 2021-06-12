OMG! Super Dancer Chapter 4 judge and ace dancer Shilpa Shetty decides to brush up her dancing skills from THIS contestant

Sony Entertainment Television’s kids dance reality show, Super Dancer - Chapter 4, will see a 'Guru-Shishya Ki Adla-Badli' special this weekend, in which viewers will get to see the contestants being interchanged between super-gurus on the show. Anshika Rajput, who'll be paired with super-guru Vartika Jha, is set to nail her act and gave a performance full of energy and vigour. Heaping praise of their performance, judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be heard saying that they are like two wires coming together and creating a spark. Also Read - SAY WHAT! Judges Shilpa Shetty singles out THIS contestant as the magician of Super Dancer Chapter 4 – has she given an early sign of the winner?

further comments, "Anshika you're Mini Vartika and you both have amazed all of us!" She went on to give the duo a 'Seedhi Ovation'. Geeta Kapur also praised the duo for their mind-blowing act and lauded Anshika for being a brilliant student. She said, "You're extremely talented and you've justified Vartika's choreography wonderfully." Further on Geeta Kapur's request, Vartika teaches Shilpa Shetty Kundra a few of her staple dance moves and they both bedazzle everyone with their combined act.

Vartika shares, "I consider myself very blessed that I got an opportunity to teach Shilpa Ma'am some of my moves! What an honor! This kind gesture from Shilpa Ma'am has really motivated me to keep working hard and follow my dreams. When it comes to Anshika, even I feel she's a mini version of me and I really enjoyed performing with her."

Watch Super Dancer - Chapter 4 this Saturday and Sunday at 8.00 pm only on Sony TV to witness this adla-badli special performance and Shilpa Shetty getting coached by Anshika Rajput.