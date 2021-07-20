Pandya Store SPOILER ALERT: Suman will make a BIG SACRIFICE to get Gautam and Dhara to consummate

Pandya Store that airs on Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins is winning hearts of many. The interesting twists and turns are keeping the audiences hooked. Currently, the storyline is all about Gautam (Kinshuk Mahajan) and Dhara ( ) not having kids. The couple has decided to not have children because they take care of Gautam's three younger siblings, plus no space in the house. Over this, there is going to be a major turn in the show. Also Read - Congratulations! Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi ties the knot with Lavesh Khairajani — view pics and videos

After Janardhan question's Gautam's manhood and bashes him for not having children, we see Gautam and Dhara having emotional discussion about their decision to not have kids. Shiva and Dev hear their conversation and feel bad about the same. They were in tears after they got to know that Dhara used to eat pills to not get pregnant. They vouch to build another room for Gautam and Dhara. Meanwhile, we will see mother-in-law Suman making a big sacrifice for Gautam and Dhara. She will ask the couple to take her room and consummate. She gives them the room and asks them to give her the legal heir, as reported by serial gossip. Will Gautam and Dhara fall under the pressure and plan to have a child? Let's wait and watch. Also Read - Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi ups the fashion quotient with her recent looks — view pics

Meanwhile, Shiny Doshi aka Dhara stayed in the news for her real life wedding with boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani. She recently shared some stunning pictures from the wedding and wrote, "The most awaited day of my life #MrsKhairajani. Kudos to all the crew that worked behind the scenes to make my special day even more spectacular." She also shared some pictures from her Mehendi celebrations. It was an intimate wedding given the Coronavirus situation in India. Also Read - Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi reveals she's engaged to Lavesh Khairajani; here are some dreamy pics of the romantic couple