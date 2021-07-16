Pandya Store's Shiny Doshi reveals her wedding was organised 'overnight', blame it on lockdown

Just yesterday, pictures of Television actress getting married to boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani went viral on social media. The pictures saw her dressed in a beautiful red saree and beaming with joy as she exchanged the wedding vows with Lavesh. Now, the actress has opened up on how her wedding was planned overnight and why. She shared that they were planning on a December wedding, however, given the uncertainty around Coronavirus, they decided to have the wedding soonest. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's haldi ceremony, Shiny Doshi gets married and more

To Times of India, Shiny was quoted saying, "We wanted the COVID-19 situation to get better and had originally planned to tie the knot in November or December. However, my mother was keen on us getting married soon, as there is no surety on how things will be then. So, we decided to get married almost overnight. In fact, we had planned to opt for a court marriage on July 15 and have a big fat wedding by the end of this year. However, we had to advance it by a week, as the BMC office was taking a break for a month. So, my mother insisted on having a small ceremony with rituals at home on July 15. My wedding was literally organised overnight."

Shiny Doshi also mentioned that everything falls in place then they may organise for a big bash in November or December to celebrate their wedding with all their friends and family. Reportedly, only 25 people were on the guest list of Shiny Doshi right now given the strict rules. She said, "We have not finalised anything yet. We don't know where we want to go as most countries have sealed their borders due to the pandemic. We are waiting for things to be normal again."