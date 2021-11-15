and grew fond of each other on Bigg Boss 14. It’s been a while since the show ended but their relationship is going strong. Recently, in an interview Eijaz confessed that he wants to have children with her. Now, the actress has reacted to her boyfriend’s comment. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Before Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, THESE couples gave audience all the feels with their romantic dates on Salman Khan's show [PICS]

Speaking to ETimes, Pavitra said that when he said that she realised that wanting to have children with her meant that he wanted to take their relationship to the next level. The actress also said that she was “extremely touched” by his statement. She added that while she would like that too in the not too distant future, she felt that both of them still had a few things to accomplish personally and some professional commitments to be fulfilled. She stated that once those are achieved, they would certainly like to seal their relationship on paper too. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fans bored with Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's romance in Bigg Boss 15, Kapil Sharma makes Amitabh Bachchan wait for hours, Divyanka Tripathi on body positivity and more

Pavitra and Eijaz were recently trolled after a video of them indulging in PDA from a birthday bash went viral. Reacting to it, she told the publication that she found it extremely disturbing when a celebrity couple's relationship is used to spice up a headline in a publication. She opined that how they feel for each other is no one’s business, but theirs. She felt that if they have feelings for each other and share some precious moments of their togetherness why should people feel jealous and troll them? She also said that their video from the birthday bash was not meant for public consumption and they would not know when someone was clicking a photograph or shooting a picture of them from a private event. Also Read - Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's unabashed PDA makes social media shy; fans say, 'Privacy bhi rakhlo thoda sa' - watch video

She also said that she was glad that there were people who like to see them together and appreciate the chemistry between them. The actress stated that what jealous trolls say about their PDA or about them in general didn't matter to them.