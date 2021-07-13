Pavitra Rishta 2: Sushant Singh Rajput's fans troll Ankita Lokhande as they call for a boycott of the show; say, 'Our Manav Only Sushant'

Recently, Alt Balaji announced the commencement of the shooting Pavitra Rishta 2 with Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead. Late Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are not happy with it.