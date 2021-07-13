Pavitra Rishta 2: Sushant Singh Rajput's fans troll Ankita Lokhande as they call for a boycott of the show; say, 'Our Manav Only Sushant'

Sushant Singh Rajput started his acting career with Pavitra Rishta alongside Ankita Lokhande. The show was a massive hit with many fans connecting deeply with Manav and Archana. Sushant earned a lot of fame by portraying a man who juggles through every struggle that life throws at him. Now, Pavitra Rishta is making a comeback. This time Shaheer Sheikh is stepping into the shoes of late Sushant Singh Rajput. However, SSRians are not very happy with it. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Do you feel that Shaheer Sheikh will get acceptance as the new Manav? Vote Now
On social media, late Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are calling for a boycott of this show. Many are stating that nobody can replace Suhant in the show and that Manav is an emotion. A fan wrote, "No one can replace this gem. No one has the guts to replace his character or him. He is with us. He is alive in our hearts. We will keep fighting for his honor. OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT #BoycottPavitraRishta2." Some even trolled Ankita Lokhande. A tweet read, "No one will be able to take Sushant's place. @itsSSR. Pavitra Rista serial was popular for Sushant, not for any Natunkita. OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT." Another tweet commented on Ankita and Sushant's breakup and wrote, "If this lady really loved our SSR then she would never take part in this serial again. Such a fake lady. Thank god SSR was break-up with her. #BoycottPavitraRishta2." Read out a few tweets here: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Venkatesh's Narappa release date out, Fahadh Faasil's C U Soon 2 confirmed, Soorarai Pottru's Bollywood remake and more
As Ankita Lokhande shared the news on her Instagram account, a lot of people also commented that they are missing Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's best wishes for Ankita Lokhande as she kickstarts shooting for Pavitra Rishta 2 is costar goals
Pavitra Rishta was a special serial for both Ankita and Sushant as they fell in love with each other on the sets of this show. However, destiny had something else planned and after almost six years of being together, they parted ways. Post Sushant's untimely demise, Ankita stood by his family and supported them in their call for justice.
