Pavitra Rishta 2: Sushant Singh Rajput's fans troll Ankita Lokhande as they call for a boycott of the show; say, 'Our Manav Only Sushant'

started his acting career with Pavitra Rishta alongside . The show was a massive hit with many fans connecting deeply with Manav and Archana. Sushant earned a lot of fame by portraying a man who juggles through every struggle that life throws at him. Now, Pavitra Rishta is making a comeback. This time is stepping into the shoes of late Sushant Singh Rajput. However, SSRians are not very happy with it.

On social media, late Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are calling for a boycott of this show. Many are stating that nobody can replace Suhant in the show and that Manav is an emotion. A fan wrote, "No one can replace this gem. No one has the guts to replace his character or him. He is with us. He is alive in our hearts. We will keep fighting for his honor. OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT #BoycottPavitraRishta2." Some even trolled Ankita Lokhande. A tweet read, "No one will be able to take Sushant's place. @itsSSR. Pavitra Rista serial was popular for Sushant, not for any Natunkita. OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT." Another tweet commented on Ankita and Sushant's breakup and wrote, "If this lady really loved our SSR then she would never take part in this serial again. Such a fake lady. Thank god SSR was break-up with her. #BoycottPavitraRishta2." Read out a few tweets here:

Manav is not a name. It is a emotion of millions...That emotion which directly connects to Sushant..

So we can't accept this Manav 2...

Let's Boycott..

OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT#BoycottPavitraRishta2 — ?GÖÙRÏ???(Justice For SSR❤️)⭐ (@Advocate_Gouri) July 12, 2021

Our Manav Deshmukh is only Sushant...And no one can ever take his place❗❗ - SSR IS A REVOLUTION#BoycottPavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/JmbZg6Hi0r — ?❤Zeba_SSR❤??☘️ (@Zeba4Sushant) July 11, 2021

Ruining Manav's role and it's intolerable. Manav isn't just a character, it's an emotion and you can't play with our emotions. No one is better than Sushant as Manav so why you ruining a iconic character? @ektarkapoor @anky1912 No Sushant No Pavitra Rishta#BoycottPavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/rI2Rzt23H2 — Justice 4 SSR (@SeemaR001) July 11, 2021

Sushant is the one who made Manav Immortal. And we can't see anyone else playing Manav. Never use his name for your personal gain. Remember him, celebrate him not exploit him.#BoycottPavitraRishta2@ektarkapoor @anky1912 ~ S.B. ??

OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT✨✨ — Subh Biswas (Dada) ?? (@SubhBiswas4U) July 12, 2021

If this lady really loved our SSR then she would never take part in this serial again ?. Such a fake lady. Thank god SSR was break-up with her ??#BoycottPavitraRishta2 Eyes On Law Minister 4 SSR pic.twitter.com/MTEL4DgBYI — Tuli ?|| Justice For SSR || (@SushantIsPhoton) July 12, 2021

As Ankita Lokhande shared the news on her Instagram account, a lot of people also commented that they are missing Sushant Singh Rajput.

Pavitra Rishta was a special serial for both Ankita and Sushant as they fell in love with each other on the sets of this show. However, destiny had something else planned and after almost six years of being together, they parted ways. Post Sushant's untimely demise, Ankita stood by his family and supported them in their call for justice.