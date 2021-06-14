Pavitra Rishta's Ankita Lokhande marks Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary with a special havan at her home

Pavitra Rishta actress , who worked with in the popular show, performed a havan for the late actor on his first death anniversary (June 14). The actress shared a video of the special prayers on her Instagram and gave a glimpse to all her fans. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput first death anniversary: From the moment of his birth to his life-changing decisions and stardom – here’s SSR’s life in a nutshell [WATCH VIDEO]

A few days back, Ankita had announced a break from social media on her Instagram account. She shared a picture that read, "It's not a goodbye, it's a see you later." Within no time, Sushant fans slammed her and filled her comments section with hateful messages.

But on June 13, Ankita shared few pictures on her Instagram page with her boyfriend Vicky Jain. For the uninitiated, both Ankita and Sushant were seen in Pavitra Rishta's show and their chemistry won viewers' hearts. The two were in a relationship for six years until they broke up in 2016. Ankita essayed the role of Archana while Sushant played the role of Manav in the show. Ahead of Sushant’s first death anniversary, Ankita shared videos from the show.

Moreover, Ankita even celebrated 12 years of Pavitra Rishta and was seen cutting cakes sent by her fans. She thanked for casting her and she said the show is incomplete without Sushant and that only he could be Archana's Manav.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14.