Pavitra Rishta's Ankita Lokhande marks Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary with a special havan at her home

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in the popular show, performed a havan for the late actor on his first death anniversary (June 14). The actress shared a video of the special prayers on her Instagram and gave a glimpse to all her fans.