Pearl V Puri case: Victim's mother granted interim bail by sessions court; here's the full report

A few days ago, Bepannah Pyaar actor Pearl V Puri made it to the headlines for a shocking reason. He got arrested on the charges of molesting a minor girl. He was sent into 14-days judicial custody. It was just yesterday that the actor heaved a sigh of relief as he was granted bail after being in jail for 11 days. Now, a latest update in this case suggested that the co-accused in this case has also been granted interim-relief. As per the reports, the co-accused in this case is none other than victim's mother.

Lawyer Sapna Kode quoted to Etimes that her client, the victim's mother, was forced to move to the court. The lawyer said, "My client has been granted interim relief by the Hon'ble Sessions Court till 2/7. My client has been made an accused in the Pocso case and hence she has approached the court. My client was forced to move the court as she was informed that she has been made an accused and the reason given was she did not inform anyone in spite of knowing about the incident so she had no option but to move for anticipatory bail and the matter has been posted for July 2.''

After Pearl V Puri's arrest, a lot of celebrities came out in support of him. Ekta Kapoor, Divya Kholsa Kumar, Nia Sharma, and many others took to their respective social media accounts to stand in support of Pearl. In fact, Ekta also shared a video tape of her chat with the victim's mother who stated that she is fighting a custody battle and her husband (victim's father who filed the case) is only trying to prove that she cannot take care of the child as she is a working mother.

The case has been filed under sections 2019 u/s IPC 376 AB, r/w POCSO Act 4, 8, 12,19, 21. It remains to be seen what happens next!