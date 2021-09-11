Comedian Krushna Abhishek and his uncle ’s tiff have gaining attention for a long time now. The mama-bhanja continue to be at loggerheads and their relationship turned sour. Their tiff has once again made headlines after Krushna decided to skip an episode of after knowing that Govinda and his wife were going to be a part of it. Also Read - 10 weirdest photos of Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Aamir Khan and others will leave you wondering if god exists

Govinda's wife Sunita then slammed Krushna and addressed the issue in a recent interview. She said that she doesn’t want to see Krushna’s face ever in life. She said, “He keeps saying, ‘Mera mama yeh, mera mama woh’. Is he not talented enough to give a hit show without using mama’s name?” Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill may need hospitalization after being devastated by Sidharth Shukla's demise; Govinda’s wife doesn't want to see Krushna Abhishek's face again

After Sunita's statement, Krushna was asked by the paps for his take. The actor turned comedian was getting clicked while taking home Lord Ganesha’s idol on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Krushna said, “Main chahata hu yeh bhi problem Ganpati ji solve karde parivar ki kyuki hum sab ek doosre ko pyaar karte hai ..bhale internal issues hote hai..woh bhi solve hojaye bas yehi pray karta hu. (I pray Ganpati ji to solve the internal issues between our families. Despite issues, there’s love between us)”. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek opts out of the show featuring Govinda; says, ‘You never know which statement might blow up’

On the other hand, Sunita had dismissed the possibilities of any reconciliation between the two families as she said, “Three years ago, I had said that things could not be resolved till I am alive. You can’t misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family. Humne paal pos kar badha kiya hai toh sar par chadh jaayenge aur badtameezi karenge. We have raised them and are not living off them. What if we had asked Krushna to leave the house after my mother-in-law passed away? Jinhone inko paal pos kar bada kiya yeh unhi ke saath badtameezi par utar gaye hain. All I can say is that the issues will never get resolved and I don’t want to see his face ever again in my life.”

Well, Govinda and Krushna's turned sour in 2016 when Sunita got offended by Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah’s tweet about ‘people who dance for money’. Sunita thought that the post was a dig at Govinda.