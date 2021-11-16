has found himself in the midst of a controversy over his racist video. He can be seen using words like ‘momo’, ‘ching chong’ and ‘gibberish Chinese’ to introduce contestant Gunjan Sinha. Apart from netizens, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had posted a tweet condemning the episode and had said that ‘racism has no place in our country’. His tweet read, “It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condemn it unequivocally.” Also Read - From Super Dancer 4 to Dance Deewane 3: Here's how much money dance reality show winners take home! Be ready to get stunned

The episode in which he made those comments also features , Tushar Kalia, , and guest Remo D’Souza. Fans have also criticised these celebs for not condemning Raghav’s remarks. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla looks like the 'KING OF STUDS' as he promotes Broken But Beautiful 3 alongside Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane 3 – view pics

Now, Raghav has released a video in which he has spoken on the issue. While he has apologised for hurting sentiments after the backlash, he said that people should watch other episodes to know the full story. "It's unfair and not good for my mental health to see this short clip without the right context. When this contestant came to the show, she announced that she had a talent of speaking Chinese. My performance was based on that," Raghav said. Have a look at his video bewlow: Also Read - Dance Deewane season 3: Here's how much judges Madhuri Dixit Nene, Dharmesh Yelande, Tushar Kalia and host Raghav Juyal earn per episode

He urged everyone to watch all the episodes in which Gunjan was featured and not judge him on the clip that has gone viral. He added that they can call him a racist after seeing the other episodes if they feel like. “Internet khali hai, aap log bhi khali hain.”