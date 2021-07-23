Raj Kundra porn films case: Will Shilpa Shetty return to Super Dancer 4 as a judge? Here's what we know

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was judging the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. But amidst her husband and businessman Raj Kundra's arrest, the actress has missed the shoots. Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: After Shilpa Shetty leaves midway, here's the first glimpse of Karisma Kapoor as a guest judge in her place

Well, Shilpa's return on the show seems difficult now, actress Karisma Kapoor's video judging the next two episodes of Super Dancer Chapter 4 has gone viral all over social media. Audiences will get to see Karisma as the guest judge this weekend. Well, time will decide whether Shilpa will return on the show or not?

A source close to the show was quoted by TimesofIndia.com saying, "There is no update on the same and no decision has been taken yet."

Recently, Shilpa took to her Twitter page and shared a heartfelt note for all her fans and followers. She tweeted saying, "I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga, “The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW.”

Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever! So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film.

Thank you??

With gratitude,

Shilpa Shetty Kundra ???"

Shilpa has urged all her fans to watch her new movie Hungama 2, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (July 23).

For the uninitiated, The Mumbai court on Friday sent actor Shilpa's husband has been sent to judicial custody until July 27 in a pornography case. Raj, a successful businessman was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications. The Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale released a statement saying, "He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this."