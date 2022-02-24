recently slammed for taking a dig at 's Bigg Boss while promoting her reality TV series Lock Upp. The Manikarnika actress poked fun at Salman as she said, 'Yeh aapke bhai ka ghar nahi hai'. Well, it seems as Kangana's statement did not go well with Rakhi who has participated in three seasons of Bigg Boss. Recently, Rakhi expressed her anger at Kangana's comments. Rakhi said, 'Mujhe bahut bura laga jab Kangana ne kaha, ‘Yeh tumhare bhai ka ghar nahi hai,''. She further added saying that Salman had the guts to run a reality show successfully for 15 seasons. She said, 'Behen, suno, itne time se bhai hi show chala rahe hain. Tumme (Kangana) dum hai to ek show chala ke dikhao. I think Bhai me dum hai, behen me nahin hai'. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Heeramandi full of s**-slang, third contestant of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp and more

Rakhi did not stop at this, she also slammed Kangana for passing derogatory remarks about Bollywood industry and said, 'Tum to Bollywood ko bahut gaaliyan de rahi thi, ab vaps laut kar aa gayi. Isliye kehte hain, gaaliyan mat do Bollywood ko, tumhe aankhir Bollywood ki hi zaroort padegi.' Also Read - Rakhi Sawant tries a ‘Kim Kardashian' avatar but it BACKFIRES; fans say, ‘Urfi Javed ke baad ab yeh’ – watch

For the uninitiated, Kangana did not make a direct comment on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. But, TV Czarina addressed the comparisons between Bigg Boss and Lock Upp. Well, Kangana's hosted reality show will stream on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27. The makers have their three confirmed contestants including , comedian Munawar Faruqui and Poonam Pandey. The show will have 16 celebrity contestants who will fight for their survival.