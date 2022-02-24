Rakhi Sawant slams Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut for taking a dig at Salman Khan's Bigg Boss; says, 'bhai mein dum hai, behen mein nahi'

Rakhi Sawant recently slammed Kangana Ranaut for taking an indirect dig at Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. She said, 'Behen, suno, itne time se bhai hi show chala rahe hain. Tumme (Kangana) dum hai to ek show chala ke dikhao. I think Bhai me dum hai, behen me nahin hai'.