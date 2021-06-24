Is this why Sunil Grover hasn't returned to The Kapil Sharma Show?

is one of the most loved comedy TV shows in the industry. Now on a break, but when airing, the viewers would wait to watch the show every weekend. who previously worked as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi, on the show was one of the most loved performers. However, after his fallout with Kapil Sharma, the former had left the show. Fans missed watching them pull gimmicks together in The Kapil Sharma Show. However, thanks to , Sunil and Kapil patched up. After they buried the hatched, fans thought Sunil will return to The Kapil Sharma Show but he didn't. Well, there may be a reason for that too. So we came across an interview of Sunil in which he revealed something that will make you it may be the reason for him not returning to the show. Also Read - Samantha Akkineni wants to do a Bollywood film with Rajkummar Rao? Here’s what we know

During a live chat with TV Times, Sunil Grover revealed that his son, Mohan asked him not to play Gutthi on-screen. Yes, you read that right. Mohan revealed that his peers bullied him as his father would dress up as a woman on television. Sunil explained to Mohan that a lot of people loved Gutthi. The Sunflower actor revealed that it took him some time to explain to his son about his job and make him come around. However, he added that Mohan loved the other character he played, which is Dr Mashoor Gulati. Talking about playing Gutthi in The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil said, "Gutthi was never a woman for me. She has always been a character." Well, could this be one of the reasons why Sunil did not return to the show?

Meanwhile, Sunil is busy with his OTT projects whereas Kapil Sharma is busy being a dad to his two kids. We surely miss watching the two of them together. What do you have to say about this? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.