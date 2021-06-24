Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more – Interesting twists to look forward to in your favourite TV shows today

Hola, today we bring to you more interesting spoilers of your favourite TV shows. We know you are waiting for the clock to tick faster so that you can watch Sirat or Sayi or Imlie on your television sets. And before you do, here are little teasers of what you can expect in tonight’s episode of , Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya below: Also Read - Surbhi Chandna, Aishwarya Sharma, Madalsa Sharma and more – meet the TV bahus who are babes in real life

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and starrer are getting interesting day by day. Just yesterday, we saw Dadi mistaking Sirat to be Kartik’s wife. In tonight’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Kartik revealing the truth to Dadi much to her shock. She insists upon Sirat being Kartik’s bride. The family members ask her to rest as she just met with an accident. On the other hand, Ranvir leaves Sirat as he cannot go to Jaipur with her due to work. So, instead, he asks Kartik to join Sirat. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Shehnaaz Gill gets TROLLED, Sudhanshu Pandey addresses rumours of rift with Rupali Ganguly, TMKOC's Ghanshyam Nayak diagnosed with Cancer and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In tonight’s episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sayi aka Ayesha Singh apologizing to Pakhi because she refuses to eat. Sayi tells her that she should not take her anger out on food. Pakhi leaves, still furious with Sayi. Later, Virat comes home much to Sayi’s shock. They have a cute nok-jhok and he gives a pretty necklace as a gift to her. Sayi asks why he did not get any gift for the rest of the family, Virat asks her to not be bothered by such things and that nobody will say anything to her. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kundali Bhagya and more – MAJOR DRAMA in store in today’s episodes of your favourite TV shows

Anupamaa

The , and starrer show Anupamaa also has some major drama unfolding. It seems that Kavya is hellbent on belittling Anupamaa at any cost. In tonight’s episode of Anupamaa, we will see Kavya bickering about Anupamaa in front of Vanraj who asks her to focus on winning his parents’ heart and not Anupamaa. On the other hand, Anupamaa breaks down and turns emotional while recalling the Vat Savitra fast she kept for Vanraj.

Imlie

In tonight’s episode of Imlie, we will see Adi aka Gashmeer Mahajani and Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer’s trick to make Nishant jealous, working out. Finally. Nishant will accept that he cannot see Pallavi marrying anyone else and agree to tie the knot with her.

Kundali Bhagya

In tonight’s episode of Kundali Bhagya, we will see Preeta arguing it out with Sherlyn in court. She will not only present the court with proof stating that Sherlyn knows something about Akshay’s murder and that Karan is innocent. Furthermore, she would request the judge to release Karan and give the verdict on the same day. Will Preeta succeed in saving Karan this time?