Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben hospitalized? Here's what we know

Rupal Patel became very famous after she essayed the role of a very strict mother-in-law to Gopi bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Not very long ago a parody of sorts over her dialogue, Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, had gone viral on social media. She then appeared in the second instalment of the hit show along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Now, latest reports coming in state that Rupal Patel has been hospitalized.

A report in Telly Chakkar says that the actress has been supposedly admitted to a hospital but not for a very serious health issue. There is no confirmation over this yet and the actress has also not spoken on these rumours. Meanwhile, as she bid adieu to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 in November last year, she had exclusively spoken to us about her role and power of Kokila Ben. She was quoted saying, "It happens all the time. Wherever I go, people see me as this Dabangg aurat. They are like, 'Yeh toh class legi...hum gadbad karenge'. Kokila is famous as she is extremely righteous. There are few like her in this world. They are scared of Kokila's truthfulness, her sense of justice, righteousness and unwavering honesty. As kids, if we scored poor marks we would be hesitant to show our report cards. We knew we were wrong somewhere. If you are wrong, you are afraid of the truth. I like it...(the fear)."

She had also said, "I connect with Kokilaben from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya on almost all levels. She is straight-forward and truthful. Kokila will never support what is wrong. I am also a very black and white person. But she hardly smiles while I have a smiling face. Her voice is on a higher pitch while I am soft-spoken. I feel happy to see the memes. They are made on a person who is special. It is a sign that you are 'Khaas'."