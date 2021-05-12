Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Rajev Paul hospitalised due to high fever; had tested COVID-19 positive last week

Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Rajev Paul, who had tested COVID-19 positive last week, has been hospitalised due to high fever. The actor took to social media and wrote, “Before things go out of hands...or when things go out of hands...it's better to put them in capable hands. My fever wasn't coming down...so had to get myself admitted to #Kokilaben #AmbaniHospital at Andheri. Here in the hands of very capable doctors and management."

He also wrote about his medication. “Started with #remdesivir and other #medicines @rakesh_insta_paul @rakheekukie thanks for doing this and @satishkaushik2178 Ji Thank you for convincing me to come here. Right decision at right time happens coz you have right people in your life..Thank you all for keeping me in your #prayers would request you to pray for all that are unwell world over...We will be safe ..when all are safe," Rajev wrote.

On May 7, the actor had informed about testing positive after travelling from Agra to Mumbai. “Yes my reports came today and am #POSITIVE I traveled from Agra on Friday 30th April to Mumbai and on Tuesday 4th May I felt feverish, instantly got in touch with Drs and they adviced me home rest and medicines got the test booked for 5th April and today 07th May got the result as Positive. But I am absolutely fit and fine and energetic,” he had written.

He has written a book named Mumbai Mohabbat aur Tanhai. He was also a part of Bigg Boss 6.