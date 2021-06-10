Sasural Simar Ka 2: Hubby Shoaib Ibrahim plans the most wonderful surprise for Dipika Kakar as she returns after 21 days - watch here

Sasural Simar Ka is special for both - Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar. They met on the sets of the first season of the show and fell in love with each other. Their love grew stronger by each passing day and they settled in matrimony in the year in 2018. As Mr and Mrs, they have been setting some serious relationship goals for all. While Dipika is currently busy with the shooting of Sasural Simar Ka 2, hubby Shoaib is doing everything to make his wifey feel special. As Dipika returned home after 21 days of shoot, Shoaib planned an amazing surprise for her. The actress had been in Agra shooting for the show. Also Read - Sasural Simar Ka 2: Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar and Tanya Sharma's pictures from the show go VIRAL leaving fans excited for the upcoming twist

Shoaib Ibrahim did not only plan to decorate the house, he even cooked Dipika's favorite dish for her. We stumbled upon a video of Shoaib Ibrahim planning the entire surprise for his ladylove. From preparing dough for puris and making aamras to decorating the house with flower petals, Shoaib chalked amount the most amazing day for his wifey. The highlight definitely was the 'I Missed You' saying made out of rose petals. As Dipika Kakar entered the house, she was left stunned. The actress also loved the aamras made by Shoaib. Even though the handsome hunk does not like aamras, he still made it for his love. Watch the video here:

As said Sasural Simar Ka has been a very important show for both, recently, Dipika had opened up on how her in-laws still call her Simar. She had said, "I have always maintained that Simar is a part of me and will always be alive in me. I may have played the character for six years, but I continue to live it till date. People in my sasural still address me as Simar. Initially, they connected with me because of the show." She was even asked if Shoaib who essayed the role of Prem in the show will mark his return. To this, she said, "I would love Shoaib to play Prem again on the show. But for now, I don't want to comment on that."