SAY WHAT! Judges Shilpa Shetty singles out THIS contestant as the magician of Super Dancer Chapter 4 – has she given an early sign of the winner?

This weekend, Super Dancer Chapter 4 has upped the ante by throwing a challenge for the Contestants and Super Gurus. The theme for this weekend’s episodes is ‘Adla Badli Special’. Simply put, the current Guru-Shishya jodis will be inter-changed and the contestants will be paired with different gurus. In case you're wondering who'll excel in this unique scenario, it's super talented contestant Sanchit Chanana, who always impresses the judges with his extraordinary moves and superlative popping week after week, and once again will outperform himself yet again with super guru Aryan.

Geeta Kapur will be at a loss of words after seeing their performance and could not contain her amazement. Shilpa was left pleasantly surprised and gave the duo the 'Seedhi Ovation'. She also said, “When Sanchit performs, Super Dancer turns into a magic show.” Even found their act “Top Class” and said that Sanchit and Aryan took the Adla Badli Challenge to the next level. Since Anurag Basu was unable to justify his appreciation with words, he acknowledged their act by breaking the mug because for him action speaks louder than words.

's birthday, which just went by on 8th June, will also be celebrate this weekend on Super Dancer 4, and the actress/dancer was pleasantly surprised by the fanfare arranged for her on set by the judges, host, contestant as also the rest of the crew. Watch Super Dancer - Chapter 4 this Saturday and Sunday at 8.00 pm only on Sony TV to witness this the potential declaration of the hottest contender for the winner's title as also Shilpa Shetty's belated birthday celebration.