The Show was back on air this August after a break. It was not clear why the show went off air in the first place. Now, Kapil Sharma has revealed that it was due to his spine injury. As you might be aware, just before August when the show was back on air, a video of Kapil on a wheelchair had gone viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

On the occasion of World Spine Day on Saturday, Kapil spoke about his condition and urged fans to not ignore the signs of their body. He said, "My spine issue first happened in 2015. I did not know much back then, I was in the US at the time. I met a doctor as I was in a lot of pain, so the doctor gave me epidural. I had relief from the pain but the root cause of the problem remained the same. I then faced it again this January."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

He added, "The thing with the spine is that it is the core of everything. Any problem in the spine means everything comes to a standstill. I had many plans, I had to stall and pull down my show off air because of my injury."

The comedian went on to say, “Your behaviour changes in such a scenario, you get irritated because you feel helpless. You can’t even get up from the bed. Then you are also told that you might gain weight because you are just lying on bed. You are also asked to go on a liquid diet...You are already in pain and then you are supposed to eat only salads, the pain doubles up. I faced all of these things.”

Well, we are glad that he is fine now.