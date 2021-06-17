Scared Rakhi Sawant sings her upcoming song and remembers 'Prabhu' as she gets her first dose of vaccination – watch hilarious video

Rakhi Sawant is one of the biggest entertainers of all time. Bigg Boss 14 house became all lively and bearable only after her entry. Her stardom reached its peak as she managed to make the masses laugh hard with her silly antics. Even outside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Rakhi Sawant is living up to her 'entertainer' tag. So much that she entertained nurses and doctors when she went to take her first dose of Coronavirus vaccination. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's reel on Rahul Vaidya's Aly song is the best thing on the internet – watch video

Rakhi Sawant uploaded her video on Instagram that sees her dressed in denim hot shorts and green one shoulder top. She appears to be scared of getting the injection as she asks the nurse if it will hurt her. And then she sings a song. It's her upcoming song 'Tere Dream Maim Meri Entry' that she is singing and in between she also remembers her Prabhu. As the vaccination is done, she appears a little surprised that it happened so quickly. In the end, she says that her new music video is going to release soon and urges all to watch it. Also Read - Worst Dressed: Debina Bonnerjee, Karishma Tanna and other divas get a THUMBS DOWN for their fashion choices – view pics

She shared the video with the caption, "Ho gayi meri pehli dose ! Ab wait karo meri new video ki : #DreamMeinEntry. Dhamaka Hain! #ComingSoon. #GirlsNightOut #ɢᴇᴛᴠᴀᴄᴄɪɴᴀᴛᴇᴅ." Watch it here: Also Read - Indian Idol 12: From Sonu Kakkar calling Shanmukhapriya 'the best in India' to Rakhi Sawant's entertaining performance – here are today’s 5 best moments

Isn't she truly an entertainer? Last Rakhi Sawant hit headlines as she compared Coronavirus to Baba Ramdev. In a conversation with paparazzi after her yoga session, Rakhi stated that Corona is like Baba Ramdev, 'Kabhi aata hai, Kaabhi chip jaata hai." Lol!

Recently, Rakhi Sawant also expressed her wish to be a part of Bigg Boss 15. She stated that this time she also wants to win the show and come back home with the trophy. Will she be a part of it? Let's watch and watch.