took to Instagram to reveal the name of his baby girl. She is named Anaya. Shaheer’s caption read, Blessed with the gift of life. Filled with immense gratitude… need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers.” Have a look at his post below: Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande REVEALS she misses Sushant Singh Rajput when she hears the title track of the show [EXCLUSIVE]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Anaya is an Arabic originated name and it means care, protection and diligence. It is a variant of the name Inaya. Anaya is Shaheer’s first child with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor and was born on September 10. A few days after she was born, an elated Shaheer told Pinkvilla, "I can’t even express it in words honestly. It is something else. I thought I have lived a few years on this planet and have experienced a lot of emotions. But when I held my little one in my arms, I can’t describe it - it was something else.” He added that he had never ever felt anything close to that, and it took almost three days to sink in. He also said that whenever he looks at her, he feels overwhelmed.

In another interview to Hindustan Times, Shaheer said that being a parent is a big responsibility. He also revealed that he always wanted a girl and dreamt of becoming a father. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan, Aishwarya Sharma – Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week who rocked social media with their posts

When asked about what kind of dad he would be, Shaheer said he might just spoil his child but he will never force his thoughts on the child. Shaheer even recalled a moment from his modelling days and shared that he was once asked what would he do if he woke up as a woman. Shaheer said that he would like to get pregnant. "Man’s biggest limitation is that he can never give birth to a child. It is a superpower that only women have. Women are stronger than men to deal with childbirth physically and emotionally,” he had said.