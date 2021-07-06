Shehnaaz Gill is on cloud 9 over Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's hilarious spin on 'Twada Kutta Tommy'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone remain to be the cutest, quirkiest and craziest couple of Bollywood. They appear to be perfect of each other as their frequencies seem to match beautiful. While Ranveer has always been the craziest of all in Bollywood, Deepika is matching up to him with perfection. As the handsome hunk celebrates his birthday, Deepika took to her Instagram account to share a video that will make your day. Though a little late, the couple caught up on Shehnaaz Gill's viral meme "Twada Kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta is Kutta". Also Read - Deepika Padukone makes peace with Ranveer Singh over the fact that 'Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta' – watch video

Deepika shared the video with the caption, "But since it's your Birthday, I'Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta…Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person!" We see them both dancing crazily as if no one is watching. While their fans are more than happy to see this video, there is one more person who is very happy to see this. Of course, it is Shehnaaz Gill, the creator of this viral meme. It is her dialogue that she used in Bigg Boss 13 and Yashraj Mukhate turned it into a parody.

Sharing Deepika's post on her Insta stories, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, "Wow birthday Ranveer Singh ka, gift humein mil gaya. What a surprise!! Mazaa aa gaya. Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh." Yashraj also commented on this video of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and wrote, "BAAAAAAAAAP!!!!! DIN BAN GAYA!!!!!" Take a look:

Not just Deepika and Ranveer, other stars like Shakti Mohan, Mukti Mohan, Raveena Tandon, Shikhar Dhawan and more had also caught on this viral trend in the past.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will together be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika will play the role of his wife.