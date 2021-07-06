Shehnaaz Gill is on cloud 9 over Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's hilarious spin on 'Twada Kutta Tommy'

On Ranveer Singh's birthday, Deepika Padukone shared a fun video on Instagram as they grooved on Shehnaaz Gill's famous dialogue Twada Kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta is Kutta. Here's how Bigg Boss 13 contestant reacted.