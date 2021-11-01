Shehnaaz Gill fans have a reason to rejoice. If we go by the Twitter trend TU YAHEEN HAI ON BILLBOARD, her song Tu Yaheen Hai has made it to Billboard’s Twitter trending list. She has reportedly joined the likes of BTS, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande. The song is her tribute to the late Sidharth Shukla. Here’s a look at what fans have to say: Also Read - BTS gets nominated for Artist of the Year at American Music Awards; ARMY is charged to make them win – view tweets
Meanwhile, some users accused her of using Sidharth's name for her own benefit. A user had written, “Here we are still mourning this unfortunate event n people who claim to be his close friends are selling emotions on the name of a Tribute. Asking us to make reels on someone's death, counting views n likes! How low will they stoop? Stop the mockery! stop using Sidharth Shukla.” Supporting Shehnaaz, Aly wrote, “Stop it guys seriously.” He later added, "I think there is a misunderstanding in my last tweet.. first of all Shehnaz ka poora Haq banta hai to tribute (Shehnaaz has all the right to pay her tributes) and I loved that song.. secondly that tweet was for those people who drag Sid in the name of cover songs reels and all. Jo uss tweet mein mention tha..#peaceout." Also Read - BTS: A fan asks J-Hope to marry her when she becomes an actor and here’s how the singer reacted
Sidharth passed away on September 2 due to a massive heart attack. Also Read - BTS: From waking up early to cooking his own breakfast, a peek into Jungkook's morning routine that ARMYs can take cues from
