Shehnaaz Gill is back in the news. She was a part of Big Boss 15 finale. Her tribute to Sidhath Shukla was talked about a lot. Recently, her video with Yashraj Mukhate on her Bigg Boss 13 dialogues went viral. She was seen with today and has recreated the viral video with her. Shilpa took to Instagram to share the video. Her caption read, "Two bored people trying to make your #BoringDay better." Fans are loving the video. "B_positive #shehnaazgill today was not at all a boring day baby," wrote a fan. Another comment read, "This reel is so beautiful, 2 beautiful ppl making our #boringday beautiful with their presence and nice concept ?❤️" Wrote another fan, "My baby sana looking so pretty." Another fan wrote, "Queen?? #ShehnaazGill #Shehnaazians." Have a look at the video below:

Talking about Shehnaaz, there are reports about her being a part of 's show Lock Upp. A source informed BollywoodLife that Shehnaaz has agreed to be a part of the show. The source added that Shehnaaz is right now going through the rough phase in life and she wants to stay away from the media glare and the world for a while and this is the best opportunity or her. The source went on to say that Shehnaaz has won millions of hearts and she will be one of the strongest contestants in the house and will definitely get some special power to be in the Lock Upp.

Well, it seems Shehnaaz is making her presence felt now more than ever. It will be very interesting to see her next moves. And there is never a 'boring' moment when she is around.