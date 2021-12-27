Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Sukh was shot by two armed men in Amritsar on Saturday as per Amarujala. According to the report, the incident happened around 8:30 pm when he was coming back from an event in Amritsar district. The men were on a bike. He told the police that he stopped the car because he wanted to go to the washroom. The two men stopped near his car and started firing at him. According to the report, four gunshots were fired at him. He escaped unhurt. He had recently joined BJP. The incident happened just before State Assembly Elections 2022. Also Read - Video of Shehnaaz Gill dancing on Zingaat goes viral; happy #SidNaaz fans say 'she deserves the world' – watch

The police said in a statement, “Following a preliminary probe, the matter was found to be suspicious and therefore further investigation was under progress." According to the police, there are several cases against Santokh Singh Sukh and hence his police protection was withdrawn. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla's fans trend ‘Dil Mein Hai SidNaaz’ on Twitter, Shraddha Arya's honeymoon pics go viral and more

Meanwhile , the poster of fantasy series Lucifer featuring Shehnaaz with lead actor Tom Ellis created a tizzy on social media. However, the poster was not about her upcoming project but a crossover poster shared by Netflix on their social media handle. Another crossover poster featured Bollywood's acclaimed actor Nawauddin Siddiqui in the popular Korean survival drama Squid Game. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's toddler Jeh Ali Khan's paparazzi video featuring Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue for Sidharth Shukla goes viral

SidNaaz fans got excited to see Shehnaaz active on social media once again after the demise of Sidharth Shukla. She shared the poster on social media and wrote: "Asli Big Boss toh yahaan hai. #NetflixIndiaPlayback2021 #Playback2021" Her fans started guessing about her future projects and in fact many congratulated her also. One fan wrote with a heart emoji: "Waiting waitin..congratulations". While few wrote that they have to see 'Lucifer' because of Shehnaaz. The fan wrote, "Omg I'm damn excited for my baby new series on Netflix," commented one of her fans tagging the actress.