Shilpa Shetty to not return as Super Dancer Chapter 4 judge? After Karisma Kapoor, THIS Bollywood couple to step in as guest judges

's husband Raj Kundra has been ruling the headlines for the past few days due to his alleged involvement in pornography-related case. He has been arrested reportedly on the charges of creating and distributing adult content. As the investigation is on in this case, Shilpa Shetty too has been probed. As per the reports, the actress was interrogated by the Crime Branch to known if she had any role to play. Amidst this controversy, the actress has not been able to shoot for Super Dancer Chapter 4. In her absence, other Bollywood stars have been appearing as special guests.

Last, it was reported that has come on-board for an episode of Super Dancer 4 as the special guest. Now, it has been reported that Bollywood couple and Genelia D'souza will be seen as the special guests in the upcoming episode of Super Dancer 4. To Etimes, a source revealed "They (Riteish and Genelia) love the show and agreed instantly. It would be fun to have them, anyway a fresh take on the proceedings is always welcome." Further adding, "Riteish and Genelia are always together. They still have the same chemistry as before and basically, they're a very happy couple with excellent sense of humour. As things stand today, it's going to be a rocking episode."

As per the latest updates in Raj Kundra case, the businessman's judicial custody was till July 27. He has been currently taken to the court for his bail hearing. It has also been reported that Shilpa Shetty might be interrogated again. Watch this space to get the latest updates on this case.