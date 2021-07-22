SHOCKING! Comedian Bharti Singh took a massive pay cut for The Kapil Sharma Show; reveals, 'everyone felt the pinch'

The Coronavirus situation put people in a fix across the globe. India suffered major lockdowns because of the rampant spread of the virus. All the industries including Film and TV suffered drastically. While the shooting of the films were shut, channels were running old episodes as production houses could not shoot new episodes. Now, finally things are getting back on track. However, the stars are suffering pay cuts. Comedian recently spoke about taking massive pay cuts for the shows like and Dance Deewane. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti to not be a part of the new season? Here's what we know

As per a TOI report, Bharti Singh took a 70 per cent cut for Dance Deewane while 50 per cent cut for The Kapil Sharma Show, as revealed by a source. While talking about the pay cut, Bharti stated that like everybody else, even she felt bad while taking the cut but that's the consequence of the situation. She was quoted saying, "I guess everyone felt the pinch when they were asked to take a pay cut, and I was no exception. I also negotiated a lot over it. However, when I reflected on the recent times and what has unfolded in the last year, I realised itna kaam band ho gaya hai. TV and shows ko sponsors nahi mil rahe hain toh channels kahaan se paisa laayein. Everyone is trying to get back on their feet. Once we generate good ratings, sponsors will automatically come back and our fee will also be raised." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rubina Dilaik's Bollywood debut, Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia's 'heartbreak' post barely a month after marriage and more

Further she stated that the channel fulfilled their demands whenever things were normal so she did not have any major issue taking the cut. She quoted, "Itne saal hum ek channel par kaam karte hain aur woh hamaari har baat maante hain, toh aaj jab woh saamne se help maang rahe hain toh mujhe nahi lagta hai ki kisi bhi artiste ne mana kiya hoga. They listened to us and fulfilled all our requests and demands when things were fine. I know sabke paise cut rahe hain. I feel jo set pe technicians hain, unke paise nahi cut nahi karne chahiye. We are working together and trying our best to stay afloat. So, I don’t think anyone had an issue in taking a pay cut.” Also Read - Dance Deewane 3: From Madhuri Dixit to Dharmesh Yelande – here's how much judges and hosts get paid per episode