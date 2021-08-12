Sidharth Shukla advocates fans to 'stop taking people so seriously' with a funny example; evokes equally hilarious reactions

Apart from his looks and acting, Sidharth Shukla is also known for dishing out some valuable life lessons on social media. The actor recently took to Twitter and wrote a message about not taking people seriously. Giving a hilarious example, he used an emoji of a bee and an elephant and said that the bee's emoji is bigger than the elephant, hence it's not real. He wrote, “Guys stop taking people and the comparisons they make on social media so seriously ..it’s not real.. see a bee (emojis) is bigger than an elephant here (sic)..!!!” Have a look at his post below: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Here's what #SidNaaz fans can expect when the Boss Jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz enters the house on THIS special date

Guys stop taking people and the comparisons they make on social media so seriously …..it’s not real…….. see a bee ? ? is bigger than an elephant here ..!!! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 12, 2021

Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to enter the house this weekend? This picture suggest so

Soon after the post, fans started reacting. A fan wrote, "NEVER believe in any comparison & never hesitate to learn from anyone. All r unique & born to do their jobs. Ppl believe in comparison i.e the reason why Their Favorites face hate. We're all ready to criticize others but never take criticism on our favourites. Stop compairing (sic)." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Sidharth Shukla-Neha Sharma's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya hits 100M views and more

Another user wrote, “He is saying ki agar sumone compares him with their idol & saying that he did this,that & better than him ,so pls don't argue & don't entertain. As in social media people Bee ko bhi Elephant se bada bana k dikha dete hain but in reality hoti nai na. So better ignore them (sic).”

There were some who couldn't understand what he was saying. "Mujhe na aap ka tweet 2 - 3 baar padneke badh samjhme atha," wrote a user. "Hainnn ???? Kyaaa ???" read another tweet. "For the 1st time mein comment sectoon ghum rhi....Jst bcz to understand this TWEET Iska mtlb kya tha," wrote a confused user. Another user tried to make sense of his tweet and wrote, "Areh choti si bee bhi Elephant banke ghumta hai SM pe yeh bata raha hai."

Have a look at some of the reactions:

??

Hainnn ????

Kyaaa ??? — Ananya ? (@Ananya241002) August 12, 2021

Guys stop taking people and the comparisons they make on social media so seriously …..it’s not real…….. see a bee ? ? is bigger than an elephant here ..!!! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 12, 2021

For all those who didn't understood the tweet, he meant to say that don't make unnecessary comparisons between 2 different individuals, here even the emoji of a bee seems to be bigger than elephant but the reality is far different ❤

Let's not compare anyone in any way? — Pheonix?|| Agastya Rao ❣ (@HSpheonix) August 12, 2021

Meanwhile, according to reports, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen on Bigg Boss OTT this Sunday.