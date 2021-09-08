It is still hard to believe that Sidharth Shukla is no more. He passed away on September 2. His death has resulted in a void that can’t be filled. The actor was just 40. While the actor’s demise left everyone in shock, the coverage of his death was also under the scanner. Many are of the opinion that the loved ones of the one who has passed away should be left alone. Fans feel that they should not be shown in their most vulnerable and private moments. This made us ask you all about what you feel on the topic of his funeral. A whopping 92% of the people who voted have said that Sidharth’s grieving family and Shehnaaz Gill weren't respected by paparazzi while covering actor's death. Shehnaaz Gill was filmed when she was in tears and very vulnerable. Have a look at the results below: Also Read - Koffee With Karan: Kunal Kapoor would like to marry Anushka Sharma but thinks Virat Kohli will behead him for saying this

also echoed the same feelings as she took to Instagram and wrote, "Breaks my heart to see our media, photographers and even online portals being so insensitive. Shameful! This isn't "News", nor is it "Entertainment"! Draw some boundaries! Have a conscience! Said it before, Saying it again! STOP covering funerals!"