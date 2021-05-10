Super Dancer Chapter 4: Awestruck by contestant Sprihaa Kashyap, Terence Lewis joins her on stage for a special performance

Super Dancer - Chapter 4 continues to mesmerize the judges, the audience and especially the guest judges who witness such young talents give top-notch performances. This weekend, judges Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu were accompanied by special guests Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis. While each of the dance performances amazed all the four judges, there was one contestant in particular that compelled Terence Lewis to get on stage and perform with her. We're talking about Sprihaa Kashyap from Morigaon Assam, who stunned the judges with her contemporary dance on the song, Janam Janam, along with her super guru, Sanam Johar. Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: Stunning performances, Malaika Arora grooving, Mother’s Day tributes – sneak peek into this weekend's episode

Commenting on her dance act, Malaika Arora said, "Outstanding, I can't believe it. It is very difficult to perform a dance act of this genre with a kid, but Sanam, you made it look so delicate. Sprihaa, you are a very dedicated student. You are a delight, Sprihaa".

Terence Lewis added, "I have known Sanam for years now, he has got years of experience, but Sprihaa, you have matched Sanam so beautifully. At such a small age you can do this, it is incredible. It's superbly executed act. I wish to be born again with the kind of flexibility Sprihaa has."

who seemed proud of all the contestants continued, "The act was poetry in motion. I am speechless. We all are missing Shilpa, so on her behalf, let us get the Seedhi".

Geeta Kapur did the sajda and said, “We listen to music, but today, I saw music on this stage,” after which both Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora got on the seedhi (ladder) with Sprihaa to create an iconic moment for her Super Dancer - Chapter 4.