Super Dancer Chapter 4: The 'Yaarana' of THIS contestant and super-guru reminded Neetu Kapoor of the bond between late husband Rishi Kapoor and R.D. Burman

Neetu Kapoor will be left quite speechless by one particular performance on the upcoming episode of Super Dancer 4 and will find it hard to believe the way the contestant performs his amazing moves at such a young age. The veteran actress will be seen recounting anecdotes about Rishi Kapoor and their friendship with R.D Burman after learning that said contestant is also the show's chota Burman.