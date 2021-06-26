Super Dancer Chapter 4: THIS contestant's performance makes Neetu Kapoor reminisce her first shooting experience as a 5-year old in THIS movie

This weekend, Super Dancer - Chapter 4 will feature contestants performing on Neetu Kapoor's hit songs and paying a spectacular tribute to the veteran actress through their dance styles. Contestant and her super-guru, Pankaj Thappa, will perform on one of Neetu Kapoor's most popular songs, Chukar Mere Mann Ko, and surprise one and all with their performance. Neetu Kapoor will be left stunned by Pari's emotive moves and expressions and surprised by the fact that the duo made such an emotional song so endearing with their act. Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: Govinda and Neelam choose THIS contestant as the new face of India

After seeing Pari dancing so well at such a young age, Neetu Singh Kapoor will share that even she was merely 5 years old when she gave her first shot in the movie, Suraj, and how she had to repeat the same shot running on a mountain the whole day, which made her feet bleed. Furthermore, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be seen applauding the duo's performance, especially super--guru that of Pankaj, telling him that it was his best performance till date and that it really moved her.

In addition, Pari, who is 's biggest fan, will ask Neetu Kapoor if her son is still mischievous, to which the veteran actress reveals, "Ranbir was a very naughty and curious child who searched for ways to do mischief all the time, but I am delighted that now he has turned out to be a very thoughtful man."

will also share an incident with Ranbir Kapoor about how, after getting hurt on the sets of , he immediately called his mother, despite the fact that everyone was around to take care of him.