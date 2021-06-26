Super Dancer Chapter 4: THIS contestant's performance makes Neetu Kapoor reminisce her first shooting experience as a 5-year old in THIS movie

A performance on one of Neetu Kapoor's most popular songs, Chukar Mere Mann Ko, from the upcoming episode of Super Dancer will leave the veteran actress stunned, prompting her to reveals how she also faced the camera from the early age of 5, and her feet was left bleeding on her first day of shoot