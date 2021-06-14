Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande dancing to Main Nara-E-Mastana in this priceless video will make your heart ache for the late actor

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande recently shared a video along with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary (June 14). She captioned the video as 'Left with these memories only. U will always be loved and cherished Diwali 2011'.