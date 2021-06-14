Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande dancing to Main Nara-E-Mastana in this priceless video will make your heart ache for the late actor

Pavitra Rishta actress recently shared a video along with late actor on his first death anniversary (June 14). She captioned the video as 'Left with these memories only. U will always be loved and cherished Diwali 2011'. In the video, Ankita and Sushant were seen dancing together and enjoying themselves to their fullest. Both Sushant and Ankita were seen twinning in black outfits. This video is from Diwali 2011, wherein the two were seen celebrating the festival together. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Ankita Lokhande recalls their journey; pens emotional note saying 'Phir milenge chalte chalte' - watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

On the actor's first death anniversary, Ankita has decided to remember Sushant with all his happy memories and is sharing the same on her social media. She even shared a special video and gave a glimpse of the happy time that the two spent together. She captioned the video as, "14 June. This was our journey! Phir milenge chalte chalte."

Ankita and Sushant were co-stars in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta and they dated for six years. But in 2016, the two parted ways and got separated. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai house last year. Sushant began his career as a dancer and did several films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, , and Sonchiriya among others. His last film was Dil Bechara.