Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer took to Instagram to share before and after pics of her weight loss journey. In her caption, she wrote about the importance of regular exercise and diet.

She wrote, "Followed a particular diet along with regular exercise, and felt and saw the changes in my body. Good part was, finally after not working out for almost 4 months, I got back into the habit of working out regularly again. Looking and feeling the change, I am back to my original self of working out whenever possible even in my busy schedule."

She added that she has a long way to go. "Long way to go to achieve the perfect body but I am on track and motivated to do so. It's going to be a journey and I am looking forward to it," her caption read. Have a look at her post below:

A few days after Diwali, the actress posted pictures from her new house. “New Home New Beginnings.Thus a late Diwali post ..Moved into my new home, in the middle of hectic shoot schedule, fell super ill , recovered.. but absolutely thrilled to start a new journey in my new home. It’s been a dream come true.”

She added, “Took a much needed break from social media, spent quality time with Maa and my closest people , spent a quiet Diwali with them in my own way..Starting from ground zero without any help to reaching wherever I am today, I am super proud of myself. My hardwork and sincerity paid off and I am blessed. Hope you all had a great Diwali.”