Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj Anadkat aka Tapu gets severely trolled for commenting on Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji's reel; 'Masti nahi beta'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj Anadkat who essays the role of Tapu shares a good friendship with Munmun Dutta who plays Babita ji in the show.