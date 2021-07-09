Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj Anadkat aka Tapu gets severely trolled for commenting on Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji's reel; 'Masti nahi beta'

All the characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are pretty famous. Among all, Munmun Dutta who essays the role of Babita Ji in the show often calls for attention with her fun social media posts. Recently, she posted a reel on Instagram giving all her fans a glimpse of her two pretty looks. Of course, her fans could not stop raving about her beauty. Raj Anadkat who essays the role of Tipendra Jethalal Gada, aka Tapu also dropped a comment but little did he know that he will get trolled. Also Read - TRP Report Week 26: Indian Idol 12 loses its spot in the top five, Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin rule

Raj dropped a fire, awestruck and high-five on the post and netizens started schooling him about the age gap between him and Munmun Dutta. Fans started speculating that they are having an affair and trolled him severely. One of the comments read, "@raj_anadkat waah bhai aunty pata lee." Another comment read, "naa khoon kharaba na shor sharaba aunty patane ka faida hai." A fan pulled in Jethalal's patent dialogue from the show and wrote, "@raj_anadkat raj beta masti nahi beta." Check out Munmun Dutta's reel below: Also Read - After Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna and Nia Sharma, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta opens up on facing unfair treatment as a TV star

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?????? ????? ??‍♀️? (@mmoonstar)

Here are a few comments. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta flaunts her gorgeous floral princess look – view pics

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta recently hit headlines as she spoke about the different and unfair treatment received by Television stars. On one of the social media posts, Munmun wrote, "Couldn’t have agreed more with these lovely ladies and what they have to say. As someone from TV myself, I have experienced the same on many occasions," whilst sharing a video of ladies talking about unfair treatment received by TV stars. Apart from that, Munmun had also hit headlines for allegedly hurting sentiments of people by using the casteist slur in a video. She had later tender apology saying, "I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word."