Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa and more – Check out the MEGA-TWISTS from the TOP TV shows today

Hola friends, it's time to know what twists and turns are in store in your favourite TV shows. Want to know what will happen in , Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kundali Bhagya, Imlie and more? You are in the right place. So, without further ado, let's check out the interesting twists of the upcoming episode here...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In tonight's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, you will witness a major twist. Ranveer aka Karan Kundrra will come to know about Sirat's feelings for Kartik. Ranveer will listen to Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi's voice recorded message, in which, she had confessed to being in love with Kartik. He will be devastated upon learning the truth. Will Ranveer reveal the truth to Kartik aka Mohsin Khan?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Tonight in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see an interesting twist. Virat aka has asked the Chavans to act as though they don't know anything about Sayi's birthday. The housemates join him in the act. Sayi aka Ayesha Singh who thought that Virat would wish her at 12:00 is surprised when he does not wish her in the morning as well and pretends to be very sleepy. Virat has planned a special surprise for Sayi on her birthday and wants to give her a special gift. Will he succeed?

Anupamaa

In tonight's episode of Anupamaa, we will see Baa and Kavya aka bonding. On the other hand, Anupama aka will try to calm a furious Samar. He would be furious that Vanraj is opening his cafe in the dance academy despite hating dance. Anupamaa will calm him down. Vanraj aka and Anupamaa will share an awkward moment as well.

Imlie

Imlie will see a shocking twist. Aparna, Radha, and others in the Tripathi house are furious with Imlie and Adi. They lash out at Imlie for fooling Aditya. The latter asks everyone not to insult Imlie as she is his wife. Aparna lashes out at Imlie for snatching Adi from Malini. On the other hand, Malini will be worried about Imlie. She

Kundali Bhagya

In tonight's episode of Kundali Bhagya, we will see Prithvi threatening Mahira to reveal the truth to everyone that it was her who pushed in front of the truck. Mahira denies. Prithvi challenges her and she challenges him back saying that she'll reveal his and Sherlyn's secrets in front of the family as well. Prithvi tells the Luthra's that he knows who caused Sherlyn's accident.