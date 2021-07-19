Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more – MAJOR DRAMA to unfold in your favourite shows this week

It's Monday, the day wherein we update you, folks, on this week's spoilers from your favourite TV shows. So, put your phones on charging if the battery is low or sit straight up if feeling sleeping given the weather as we are here with some major twists and turns that will unfold this week. Keep reading... Also Read - Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa and Alpana Buch aka Baa recreate Kajol and Farida Jalal's hilarious scene from K3G – watch the CUTEST video here

In this week on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Ranveer aka Karan Kundrra's health deteriorating. He would lose consciousness when he would be with Sirat. The latter would be in for a rude shock when the doctor would reveal that Ranveer has little time left. However, a ruder shock awaits Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi when she learns that Kartik aka Mohsin Khan knew about Ranveer's critical condition. What would Sirat and Kartik do next?

Anupamaa

In this week's episodes of Anupamaa, we will see Anupamaa aka and Vanraj aka along with the Shahs fighting against all odds to get their cafeteria working. Kavya aka keeps instigating and passing spiteful remarks against the family members. Will Anupamaa's dream of having a dance academy and Vanraj's plan to own a cafeteria get success?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

This week on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sayi missing from Chavan Nivas. Yes, you read that right. Sayi aka Ayesha Singh would leave Chavan house early in the morning with Rs 50,000. When it would be late in the night, the family members would get worried that Sayi hasn't come home. Virat would also voice his worry. Will Sayi be okay?

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3

In and starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, we will see Ishwari aka showering Aayush with all her love and attention and ignoring Suhana. On the other hand, Sonakshi would continue to shower love and affection on Suhana and ignore Aayush. Will Dev manage to make them realise their shortcomings? Will Dev manage to win over Aayush's love and affection?

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali

This week in Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali we will see Pallavi aka Shivangi Khedkar realising her love for aka Sai Ketan Rao. When her friend and aide, Krishna asks her to accept the truth that she has indeed fallen for Raghav and confess it to him. Krishna would then encourage Pallavi to deck up and profess her love. Will Pallavi finally confess her love or will Mandar find her before that?

Kundali Bhagya

This week on Kundali Bhagya, we will see aka Preeta getting pregnant. Karan and other family members would be super happy. However, Preeta would convince Karan to confirm it with a test. Is Preeta really pregnant?

Imlie

This week in Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie, we will see a major twist taking place. Imlie would be on her way to impressing her in-laws. Aditya would seek Malini's help in convincing the Tripathi's to accept Imlie as his wife. Malini would start losing control of her emotions as the divorce date would approach. Will she agree to go ahead with her divorce? Will Imlie manage with his her in-law's heart? Another obstacle lies in Imlie's path as she participates in the Best Bahu competition.